Lars Von Trier responds to Björk’s accusations

Last week, singer Björk alleged on Facebook that she had been sexually harassed by a Danish director. While she didn’t name the director, it doesn’t take much more than a glance at her slim filmography to figure out that she was talking about Lars von Trier , who she worked with in 2000 on musical drama Dancer in the Dark. She said that after turning him down, he “sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where i was framed as the difficult one” and that after she entered the world of film, she “became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it”.

Now, von Trier has responded to Björk’s claims in a Danish newspaper. He told Jyllands-Posten online that “that is not the case – although we didn’t get along, that’s a fact” Despite denying her claims, von Trier also said, “on the other hand, she delivered one of the greatest-ever performances in my movies.” The film’s producer, Peter Aalbæk Jensen, also denied Björk’s claims, adding “as far as I remember, we were victims. That woman was stronger than both Lars von Trier and me and our company together.”



Von Trier has publicly spoken negatively about his experience working with Björk in the past, so her accusations that he framed her as the difficult one are not unfair. And while nobody but the two of them knows 100 per cent what happened, it should go without saying that Björk likely wouldn’t throw around accusations like these if they were not true; especially at a time when so many serious things are coming to light about the film industry. This wouldn’t be the first time the director has been accused of unfair or abusive treatment of his actresses, either; on the topic, he once said, “yeah they submit. I don't think I've misused anybody, but I could, of course. And I could be tempted to. But I don't think I have.”