Courtney Love warned actors about Harvey Weinstein in 2005

After the footage emerged Love said in a tweet: “Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape ”

But then she says: “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go.”

Love is asked on camera if she has advice for young women trying to make it in Hollywood, and hesitates – saying she fears being sued.

New footage has emerged of Courtney Love warning actresses to steer clear of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein back in 2005.

Meanwhile, as fresh rape allegations emerge, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the board behind the Oscars, has voted to expel Weinstein, reports the BBC.

This is only the second time a member has been expelled. In a statement the board said they “voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority”.

They added: “We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.

“What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

Weinstein's films, including Shakespeare in Love and Pulp Fiction, have received more than 300 Oscar nominations and won 81. He has reportedly been praised in more Oscars speeches than God.

His expulsion means that he will no longer be able to vote for nominees or winners in the Oscars.