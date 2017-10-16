Meet the actress playing Nico in her final few years of life

We talk to Danish actress Trine Dyrholm about portraying the ‘priestess of darkness’ in the period that she battled addiction and tried to reconnect with her son

Text Stephen Applebaum

“Vanity kills art,” says the Danish actress Trine Dyrholm, who plays former Warhol muse Christa Päffgen, aka Nico, in Italian writer-director Susanna Nicchiarelli’s gritty and unconventional low-budget pop biopic, Nico, 1988. The Nico being portrayed in the film is no longer the glamorous, statuesque beauty who performed with The Velvet Underground, but a junkie still fighting to make her voice heard as an artist in her own right during the last three years of her life. Dyrholm captures the “priestess of darkness” perfectly – the German-accented, deep-toned vocals don’t drop a note, and it’s a complex performance that reveals vulnerability, sadness and regret. The film places Nico at a point when she is performing small gigs around Europe in the 80s, attempting to shake off her past and come out from the shadow of the men had always been associated with, while also trying to reconnect with Ari, the suicidal son she gave up as a child. Warhol once said that Nico “became a fat junkie and disappeared”, but this is as untrue as it is insulting. While not commercially successful, the music Nico made “was by far one of the most interesting, uncompromising productions of the period”, claims Nicchiarelli. “She created a unique style combining personal research with provoking experimental solutions and irony, always refusing to worry about the commerciality of her production.” Dyrholm admits that she had previously only known Nico from her time with The Velvet Underground, but came to understand her though listening to interviews and watching hours of footage of her in concert. The result is a powerful portrait of a woman taking control of her life just as it is about to end.





How did you and Susanna Nicchiaralli come up with this version of Nico? Trine Dyrlholm: We created it together. It’s a very complex character, very complicated, and in the beginning I was afraid to imitate her. She has this deep voice, and I had to sing the songs and everything. So Susanna immediately said to me, ‘You don't look like Nico, we're doing our version’. So that was kind of what we did, didn’t stick too much to reality. What kind of research did you do? Trine Dyrholm: I looked up concerts from the last days of Nico – that was very inspiring – and I also saw some interviews and a documentary. I then just started to work in the studio with the songs, because that was the key to embodying her. You had a singing career, didn't you? Trine Dyrholm: Yes, I started out [competing to represent Denmark] in the Eurovision Song Contest when I was 14. That was another genre, but I have also done some rock things, and I’ve done some theatre where I had to explore my voice in different ways, like singing or screaming. I think it helped me a little bit that I had done these theatrical things, because in the studio I just tried to search for some sounds. Did you listen to her music before this? Trine Dyrholm: I didn't know that much about her, actually. I only knew her connected to The Velvet Underground and also as a model, this icon. Of course I knew of her, but I didn’t know much about her. I could’ve been the journalist in the film who says, ‘Can you tell me about Andy Warhol and that period?’, because that's all I knew.





She had many admirers up until the end but she struggled with addiction. Trine Dyrholm: I think she struggled with a lot of things. I think she was very lonely. I think she struggled with being a German after the war. You know, being a child in a destroyed Berlin. She was punk. Was there anything in the interviews you listened to that really stood out? Trine Dyrholm: I saw an interview where she was asked, ‘Do you regret anything?’ and she said, ‘No, I don’t regret anything other than I was born a woman and not a man’. For me it was very inspiring because it told me that she didn’t fit in. She didn’t fit into that beauty icon thing. I think she really wanted to be respected for the music and as a woman. She talks a lot about being beautiful and then not. She stopped taking baths towards the end. It was a protest thing, I think. “She didn’t fit into that beauty icon thing. I think she really wanted to be respected for the music and as a woman” – Trine Dyrholm And then there was the stuff with her estranged son, Ari. Trine Dyrholm: Yes, I think the whole issue about being a mum haunted her a lot. That’s also our story. She lost custody when he was three years old and some people say that’s when she got really addicted to heroin. I don’t know if it’s true. At least the story is that she got clean in the end and she got custody back and started to see him more regularly, and wrote “My Only Child” and “Ari's Song”. Maybe because his father never recognised him, I think she struggled a lot with these things. These aspects make Nico, 1988 different from a lot of other rock biopics. Trine Dyrholm: Yes, usually they're about male rock stars, and it’s rock and roll and they’re addicted, and it doesn’t really matter - if you know what I mean. But here it’s a big deal: it’s a woman and it’s not so flattering, because she’s a mum. And I don’t think it’s often that you get these not flattering parts. I mean she’s not likeable. Maybe you understand her, but she’s difficult. I liked that. I liked to portray that.



