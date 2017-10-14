Black women were right not to join #WomenBoycottTwitter

The revelations surrounding Harvey Weinstein's new status as a sexual predator who has been abusing women in the film industry for decades, have been creating waves throughout the world. More than ten women have come forward to say Weinstein abused them, but none have been more vocal than actor-turned-director Rose McGowan, perhaps best known for her roles in Charmed and Scream.

Just yesterday she revealed on Twitter that Weinstein allegedly raped her, having spoken about the incident without naming the abuser almost exactly a year previously. The tweet, directed toward Amazon’s CEO and using Weinstein's intials, read: “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me.”

However, this was a bold return to Twitter for McGowan who had been banned from the platform after she tweeted “fuck off” to actor Ben Affleck, accusing him of lying about his knowledge of Weinstein’s history of sexual misconduct.

Twitter countered that she had been suspended for tweeting a “private phone number”. But women everywhere, myself included, were indignant. That whistleblower McGowan had her Twitter account removed, despite people like Rob Kardashian – who illegally slut shamed his ex Blac Chyna and posted a phone number – being able to keep their account, unsettled many people.

Twitter was forced to release a statement which said: “Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.” But this didn't stop software engineer Kelly Ellis coming up with the idea to start the #WomenBoycottTwitter hashtag.

Initially when I saw it I was supportive. Within the admitted echo-chamber of Twitter, women's voices are so important. Depriving men of them for a day seemed a strong statement. But then I realised something: when awful things have happened to women of colour in the past, there hasn't been the same levels of support. It reminded me of what the amazing mother of Heather Heyer said after the death of her daughter, who was killed by a white supremacist in Charlottesville earlier this year: “A white girl had to die for people to pay attention”.