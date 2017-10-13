The epic final trailer for Stranger Things 2 has landed

At the end of this month, Netflix will welcome us back to Hawkins, Indiana where we'll get to see the gang again, as the eagerly anticipated Stranger Things 2 returns. Picking up on Halloween, there’s Poltergeist and Stephen King horror vibes, guns and DIY weapons, electrocution and alien ooze, as Winona Ryder and the kids continue to do battle against the visible and invisible forces that terrorise the town.

This is the final trailer drop and the last we'll see before the big reveal October 27, after the first teaser for the second season was released in February and a recent 8-bit mobile game tracing the first season gave us a glimpse at the series to come. The latest footage is fast-paced and epic, revealing that we're gonna see some major stand offs with deadly creatures from the Upside Down. Plus, Eleven has hair.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, said of the upcoming series, “I think people are going to like it better than the first season”, with Gaten Matazzaro adding that, “The great thing about this season is you get to see insights into each character on their own… they’re all very emotionally scarred”.

The show’s creators, Matt and Russ Duffer, have assured us it’s going to be much scarier than the first, as the cast tackle more terrifying creatures head-on. The official synopsis from Netflix doesn’t offer us too much though: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Watch the trailer below.