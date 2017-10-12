The trailer for Azealia Banks’ acting debut is out

We all know that beneath all of the public feuds, social media outbursts, bloodstained closets and skin bleach, Azealia Banks is very talented. Extremely talented.

Having already established herself as a multi-hyphenate, given the fact she often writes, raps and sings on her songs, she is now adding acting to her roster. The trailer for a new film, Love Beats Rhymes, has surfaced online starring Banks as the lead character Coco. Paralleling her own rocky ascent, the plot follows the 25-year-old rapper as she pursues a rap career.

“All I ever wanted is to be a rapper,” she says. “I want people to fall in love with my words.” Coco tries poetry classes, slam poetry nights to learn how to express herself and is mentored throughout by characters played by music legends such as Jill Scott and Common throughout as well as Lucien Laviscount (of Waterloo Road and Scream Queens fame).

Love Beats Rhymes was directed by RZA from Wu-Tang Clan who released a statement detailing how “extremely excited and vigorously inspired” he was to be working with Banks. “Producer Paul Hall and I have assembled a cool and eclectic cast to surround Azealia. Our story, which is set in today's contemporary youth culture, will bring a new voice to cinema that needs to be heard.”

It’s a move that is in-keeping with her post-Slay-Z era in which she has also dipped into the world of business, first with a Depop and then with her online business CheapyXO, which sells everything from skincare to ‘Make Azealia Great Again’ caps.

Love Beats Rhymes will premiere in select theatres as well as via on-demand outlets on December 1st.