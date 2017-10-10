A McDonald’s worker on dealing with mad Rick and Morty fans

“Supposedly someone got stabbed during one of the bigger lineups at another McDonald’s. I’m not sure if a customer stabbed an employee or another customer”

Text Thomas Gorton

You may have heard about the McDonald’s promotion that took place across America on October 7 – the one where the fast food company tried to tap into the fanbase of the world’s most popular cartoon Rick And Morty by offering the public a limited edition Szechuan sauce, a discontinued condiment that the show’s creator Justin Roiland has always loved and campaigned to bring back, most notably by involving a plot in the show where Rick tries to get hold of the Szechuan sauce. Anyway, the PR stunt didn’t go too well, with some stores reportedly not receiving the sauce and all not receiving anywhere near enough. Cue actual adult men (they were seemingly mostly all men) becoming extremely angry on not being able to get hold of any Szechuan and behaving like this:

"Rick and Morty fans are incredibly intelligent" pic.twitter.com/CoY3AAS7Di — ben (@MITROVlC) October 9, 2017

People across America were camped outside McDonald’s restaurants chanting “we want sauce”, and police were called to many outlets in a bid to try and calm the disquiet, as crowds swelled as if this Szechuan promotion was a Supreme drop.

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces... pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian 👻💀👽 Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

So what did McDonald’s workers make of all this madness? We spoke to a member of staff in Florida who wishes to remain anonymous. “I don’t even think our store had the sauce,” they said. “They (Rick and Morty fans) were quite pushy about the whole thing regarding the sauce, angry about how we didn’t have any.” The employee says that the McDonald’s were crudely insulted by the Rick and Morty army, but “nothing life harming”, but just suggest things got violent elsewhere. “Supposedly someone got stabbed during one of the bigger lineups at another McDonald’s,” they said. “I’m not sure if a customer stabbed an employee or another customer but nonetheless, I find that to be crazy.” “I can’t even imagine how deranged someone has to be in order to become obsessed with a sauce briefly mentioned in a cartoon show” Recently, we reported on McDonald’s mistreatment of its workers and the subsequent strike in the UK. This employee was equally disgruntled with his company’s attitude towards its workforce. “It concerns me that the company seems to pay no mind to the harrassment that our employees get over something so trivial. The company has not apologised. McDonald’s has the ludicrous policy regarding how employees are to deal with rude customers. We aren’t allowed to defend ourselves. Our policy suggests that the employees simply endure the rudeness and serve the nasty customers no matter the reasoning. We aren’t allowed to kick them out for being obnoxious.”

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017