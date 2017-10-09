Watch the trailer for the show linking Stephen King’s worlds

On Sunday, New York Comic-con was privy to the teaser trailer of Castle Rock, Stephen King and JJ Abram’s executive produced 10-part series exploring the beauty and terror of a suburban town and woodland in Maine. The show is an original project from King; a suspense thriller which explores the worlds and themes of King’s classic stories, such as Cujo, The Body and Needful Things.

The show will also feature horror film royalty in its cast, with Dazed cover boy Bill Skarsgård (who plays the horrifying Pennywise in IT), Evil Dead’s Jane Levy and Carrie’s Sissy Spacek alongside new blood Andre Holland and Melanie Lynskey. In this teaser for the show, we see elements of classic King: a burning video tape, a missing child poster and a school mascot eerily waving on a rooftop, while easter eggs allude to the prison from Shawshank Redemption, with a police car from the prison sinking into a lake. Castle Rock is a prevalent town in King’s universe, mentioned in classics such as IT and Pet Sematary, cementing his home state of Maine as the go-to location for the warped world of King.

This new release comes in the wake of King’s resurgence in popularity with viewers; IT is the highest grossing film of 2017, and Netflix recently released another King novel-turned-film Gerald’s Game, starring Carla Gugino as a woman handcuffed to a bed, with her husband’s decaying corpse as company. With Hulu’s recent award success with The Handmaid’s Tale, one can only expect interesting things from this upcoming series.

Watch the trailer for Castle Rock below.