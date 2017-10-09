Harvey Weinstein fired from his own company

Following an extensive report of sexual assault allegations dating back decades, Harvey's brother Bob will take control of The Weinstein Company
On Thursday, the New York Times published a report with the headline “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Assault Accusers for Decades”. In it, they covered allegations against the producer and co-founder of The Weinstein Company dating back almost three decades. The piece brought to light something that, while not yet reported in such concrete terms, has been understood both inside and outside the industry for many years: that Harvey Weinstein is a sexual predator who uses his power to assault women. The Times report covered settlements with women, allegations documented through interviews with current and former employees and industry workers, legal records, emails, and other internal documents.
Weinstein soon came back with an statement that blamed workplace culture in the 60s and 70s – ignoring that there are many people still alive from then who have managed to not commit sexual assaults. He apologised for the “pain” that he had caused with the way he behaved with colleagues and, bizarrely, quoted Jay-Z – with a quote that he has never said. Weinstein said that he was planning to take a leave of absence to learn how to be better and had asked Lisa Bloom, who was “putting together a team of people”, to tutor him. Bloom said that while Weinstein denied many of the allegations against him, “he has acknowledged mistakes he has made. He is reading books and going to therapy. He is an old dinosaur learning new ways.” She has since stepped down. Weinstein’s legal team then threatened the New York Times.
Now, he has been fired from the company he co-founded with his brother. The Weinstein Company said in a statement that his employment had been “terminated, effective immediately”. This decision was made “in light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days”. Of course, these accusations are not “new information”. For many, they’re common knowledge. The accusations against Weinstein, and the refusal of many people in Hollywood to talk about them over the last three decades (and even now) are indicative of a much larger issue in the industry – one that with the termination and exposure of Weinstein, one of the largest, most powerful and most well-known perpetrators, might finally begin to be solved.
Rose McGowan, who reached a settlement with Weinstein and who spoke out in 2016 about a studio head that had raped her, has since been on a campaign on Twitter to get people in Hollywood to speak out about Weinstein. She told The Hollywood Reporter “men in Hollywood need to change ASAP. Hollywood's power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behaviour has not.”
Hollywood boy’s club press: protecting violators since 1919. You’re in foul company, gentlemen, you must be so proud of yourselves.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 4, 2017
Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017
Yes, ladies of Hollywood, where are you? https://t.co/t91LcWn6SP— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017
Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017
Agents, managers, Directors, casting agents, producers, distributors, SAG, DGA, PGA, Studio heads, Network = 30 year cover up— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017
This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence. pic.twitter.com/TrtRNiYfIT— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2017
I don’t want tickets. Donate to rape crisis center @elawc that’s what I did with my “settlement” https://t.co/ZsfV5Eou77— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017
I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017
My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.
Statement from The Weinstein Company on firing Harvey Weinstein: pic.twitter.com/RcdMLpu1uq— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 8, 2017
omg Harvey Weinstein quotes Jay Z in his apology letter! I cannot https://t.co/6NW1WRiqc8— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) October 5, 2017