Angelina Jolie offered to act as a honeytrap for Joseph Kony

Who remembers Kony 2012? If you don't a quick summary would be that it was a massively viral campaign and documentary to bring Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony to justice, but ended up being plagued by accusations that the charity behind it, Invisible Children, was phony and did more harm than good.

The founder of the charity, Jason Russell, then had a mental breakdown and was eventually caught on camera masturbating in public.

But, it turns out that before all this came to light, Kony 2012 had quite an effect on film megastar Angelina Jolie.

As reported in The Sunday Times, leaked documents from within the International Criminal Court (ICC) show that Jolie was in discussion with Luis Moreno Ocampo, the ICC chief prosecutor at the time, about personally bringing Kony to justice.

In one email Moreno Ocampo claimed that Jolie “has the idea to invite Kony to dinner and then arrest him”.

In another he wrote: “Forget other celebrities, she is the one. She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go also.”

He also wrote to the actress: “Apparently you can be embedded with the special forces that are chasing Kony. Can Brad go with you?”

Jolie replied: “Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx.”