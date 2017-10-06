Watch the trailer for Louis Theroux’s Dark States doc series

The first of three new documentaries hosted by Louis Theroux will debut this Sunday (October 8), titled Heroin Town.

The doc will examine “America’s love affair with prescription painkillers” which has “led to widespread dependency on opiates”. The first in the Dark States trilogy will be followed by Murder in Milwaukee, about the racial tensions following two police shootings, and Sex Trafficking Houston, following authorities, sex workers and pimps in the Texas city.

The My Scientology Movie creator previously told the Independent about the project: “I have been granted access to the police in several states; I’ve got to know the people affected by crime; and I’ve also spent time with the perpetrators of crime, with the idea of understanding the causes of it, both on a systemic level and also in a very personal way.”

Watch the first trailer below.