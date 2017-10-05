Watch a sweet & serious trailer for a film about dating apps

Courtship is really weird and ever-changing – bring back jousting for my handkerchief I say – and apps like Tinder obviously changed our modern day dating game. Newness, a film that just premiered at Sundance Film Festival, chronicles what is an intriguing journey of attraction, sex, love and maybe Super Likes.

Directed by Drake Doremus, the film stars Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa as the blossoming couple: meeting in a bar after matching with each other on ‘Winx’ (it’s Tinder), engaging in deep and awkward real talk and ceremoniously deleting the dating app together when things get serious. The drama delves into their intimate moments, their exploration of kinks and emotional struggles.

The film, as The Verge reports, was inspired by a Vanity Fair article by Nancy Joy Sales back in 2015, which stirred up a lot of talk on the place of dating apps, titled ‘Tinder and the Dawn of the ‘Dating Apocalypse’.

Rather than completely trash Tinder, Bumble, Hinge or whatever you use as the death knell for vital dating elements - 80s video dating and getting married for that sweet medieval dowry of two cows is out guys – Doremus told Movie Mezzanine it would be a thoughtful, timeless look at intimacy in the modern age.

“It’s of the moment, but the same issues we deal with of intimacy, what we share and don’t share, how we relate to each other — they’re kind of timeless, in a sense,” he said.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix in time, but no release date has been announced yet.