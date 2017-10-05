Why Overshadowed is anorexia on TV done right

After being disappointed and triggered by To The Bone, vlogging drama Overshadowed was a pleasant surprise

Text Alice Gibbs

Anorexia is a tricky subject to tackle. As someone recovering from the illness, I know just how difficult it can be to explain it, even to those around you. I wish it was easier to tell our stories, but the reality is it can be extremely difficult to find the right balance and tone in which to express what it’s really like to starve yourself. BBC Three’s new miniseries Overshadowed captures the tone of how to discuss eating disorders in a way that many television series and films have missed. Anorexia kills 20 per cent of its victims, and causes devastation for sufferers and those around them to extreme levels. Yet, we still struggle to get the representation right when it comes to pop culture. Netflix tried to make it work earlier in the year with To The Bone, a movie about anorexia that offered a textbook look at how not to do it. Emaciated Lily Collins starred in the film which became a dangerous mainstream version of the ‘thinspiration’ that is all too often plastered over dark corners of the web. Where To The Bone offered glamorisation, Overshadowed shows a reality without cutting corners, but without sensationalising it, too.

BBC Three

The eight-part series comprises of episodes of around ten minutes in which Imogene, a friendly and likeable Irish girl studying her A-Levels begins documenting her life via camera – a concept we are all familiar with in an age of YouTube. From her interactions with her friends, life at school and connections with her family, Imo seems like any other teenage girl – until we start to see something darker creep in. The genius of Overshadowed lies in its personification of anorexia itself. One of the show’s writers, Eva O’Connor, plays the eating disorder in human form, beautifully demonstrating something that I have never been able to accurately explain even after years of therapy – me and my eating disorder are completely different entities. Anorexia, or ‘Anna’, pops its ugly head up alongside Imo’s friends, behind her in the mirror, right in her ear. It is a parasite that feeds on every negative thought and manipulates her into becoming its friend, only to destroy her from the inside. As the series plays on, we watch anorexia get in the way of relationships, reality and the simple things like celebrating your little sister’s birthday at a restaurant or having a sleepover with friends. I knew that Overshadowed was different to other representations of anorexia from its initial trailer. Where the To The Bone trailer left me curled up in bed trying to get away from my thoughts, Overshadowed took me under its wing – it allowed me to be an active participant in consuming it as a series without causing me mental torment at the same time.