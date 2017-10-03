Inspired by the 2017 adaption of Stephen King’s IT, artist Mike Anderson created anime-esque artwork of Pennywise the clown. Not long after, freelance graphic designer Kevin Duran added voiceover and stitched the art together to create a 13-second animation, posting it on Twitter with the caption “what if IT was an anime?” Anderson later told Entertainment Weekly that he was “pretty upset” that Duran didn’t ask him if he could use the artwork, but they’ve worked it out.

Speaking to Dazed about the decision to draw Pennywise in the first place, Anderson said that he likes to “draw television, comic or movie characters that I love, and reinterpret them in my own artistic style” and that he chose to do it after he reviewed the miniseries on a podcast and watched the new film. He said that “drawing Pennywise was very therapeutic.”