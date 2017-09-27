Watch the Flying Lotus-scored Blade Runner anime prequel

An all-star produced anime prequel to the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 film has been released, directed by Cowboy Bebop’s Shinichiro Watanabe, scored by Flying Lotus.

It was revealed earlier this month that FlyLo was scoring the short, and as previously reported, the anime is set between the two already released prequels – 2036: Nexus Dawn (starring Jared Leto) and 2048: Nowhere to Run (with Dave Bautista), both directed by original filmmaker Ridley Scott’s son Luke.

The film, preceding the Denis Villeneuve-directed Blade Runner 2049 is available to watch in full on Crunchyroll. Music from Miguel Atwood Ferguson and Kuedo also appears in the short alongside Flylo.

“Seeing Blade Runner imagery set to my music was a beautiful thing,” the musician said.

Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 begins three years after the original film, and sees the dystopian L.A in the throes of chaos during a power cut, blamed on the replicants. It’s futuristic and visually stunning, in line with the aesthetic of the franchise, while showcasing the creative vision renowned filmmaker Watanabe is heralded for.

“I was careful about two things when creating this anime piece,” Watanabe says in the teaser. “The first was to pay the greatest respect to the original Blade Runner. The second was to make this anime true to the world, but not an imitation.”

Johann Johannsson was reportedly dropped from the feature film, and now Blade Runner 2049 will feature music from composers Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch. It’s set to hit theatres October 6.

Watch the preview for Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 below and watch the full thing over on Crunchyroll here.