David Firth to screen new feature film at Raindance Festival

Salad Fingers cartoonist and animator David Firth has announced that he will be screening a new feature film entitled “Umbilical World” at Raindance Festival, in London. Raindance Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, promotes independent filmmaking in the UK.

Umbilical Chaos will be screened on October 1, which is the the last day of the festival, and will be shown as a part of an event hosted by Firth focusing on his career and well-known projects.

Firth is known for his nightmarish etchings and slightly ridiculous voices in titles such as Devvo, Salad Fingers, and Burnt Face. His career, which also includes prolific work in music, has thrived on the internet, especially YouTube, but Umbilical Chaos will be his first feature length film. He has described the film as an “assemblage of chaos”, which isn’t something new for those acquainted with the artist’s work and methodology.

The screening will be followed by a panel featuring Firth in which he will discusshis web series, inspiration, and new endeavours.

Tickets for the event can be bought on the festival’s website, starting at £11 for concessions and £13 for adults.



More information on the Festival and David Firth’s screening and panel can be found on the festival’s website and Facebook page.