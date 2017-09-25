Ezra Koenig picks his favourite animes

Ezra Koenig’s Jaden Smith-starring cartoon, Neo Yokio, dropped on Netflix on Friday (September 22). Since then it’s been watched, critiqued, memed, and, for the most part, enjoyed. The show, in which Jaden Smith plays a demon-slaying ‘magistocrat’ in the city of Neo Yokio, also stars Jude Law, Susan Sarandon, Jason Schwartzman, and a ton of other huge names. In a six-episode series it deals with everything from gender to communism to class and is full of references and homages to anime, English literature, modern culture, New York, and pretty much everything else.

It’s also been the subject of debate about whether or not it’s anime, which – strictly speaking – it’s not. It does, however, reference and pay tribute to the artform and is the culmination of Ezra Koenig’s own obsession with and love for it – so we got Ezra to break down his favourite animes, many of which influenced Neo Yokio.

NEON GENESIS EVANGELION

Ezra Koenig: Classic, hugely influential series which went on to spawn more series, films, sneakers, video games, etc. Hideaki Anno is a genius. It has references to Kabbalah, Christianity and psychology plus incredible fight sequences and a pet penguin. I was intrigued from the first time I saw the “Tree of Life” in the opening credits. The main characters Shinji Ikari and Rei Ayanami are iconic and certainly influenced Neo Yokio.