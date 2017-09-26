Five must see queer films of 2017

There was a time not too long ago when the Venn diagram of good quality films and queer content barely overlapped at all. LGBTQ people searching for themselves on screen would have to scrape to the very bottom of the cinematic barrel, embracing with open arms films that objectively deserved little more than a shrug. So it’s surely a very promising sign indeed that at this year’s London Film Festival, to fit all the entries with at least an undercurrent of queerness into one list would be nigh-on impossible.

As such, plenty had to be left off this one – from high-profile fare such as the Billie Jean King biopic Battle Of The Sexes to low-budget indies like Anchor And Hope, which stars Oona Chaplin and Natalia Tena as a couple living on a houseboat. But of all the promising LGBTQ-related films on display at this year’s London Film Festival, here’s five that are well worth your attention.

A FANTASTIC WOMAN

Given the number of high-profile films that persist in hiring non-trans actors to play trans roles (Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl is but one example), it would have been a breath of fresh air for Sebastián Lelio’s new film, starring trans actress Daniela Vega, to simply exist – let alone thrive – among its contemporaries. But thrive it does, earning superlative-laden reviews when it premiered at Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Vega plays Marina, a waitress and nightclub singer who has to contend with both her own grief, and the hateful suspicion of her partner’s family, when he dies suddenly. It might be in the running to make history, tipped as Vega is to become the first trans actor to receive an acting Oscar nomination.