Watch the trailer for Wes Anderson's new film Isle of Dogs

The first trailer for Wes Anderson’s upcoming stop-motion film, Isle of Dogs, was released today. It will be his first film since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and his first stop-motion animation since 2009’s Fantastic Mr Fox. The film is about a 12-year-old boy in Japan who, after dogs are exiled on an island due to an outbreak of “dog flu”, embarks on a journey to be reunited with his best friend. It features an impressive voice cast including Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Yoko Ono, and Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Jeff Goldblum.

Earlier this year Anderson revealed that Isle of Dogs would be inspired by American stop-motion as well as Japanese films, saying, “the new film is less influenced by stop-motion movies than it is by Akira Kurosawa”. The stunning trailer features all of the usual hallmarks of a Wes Anderson film – meticulous attention to detail, black comedy, flat delivery – but with its narrative, also seems like it could be set to be slightly more heartwarming than his other work. However, considering the usual fate of dogs in Wes Anderson films, I maybe wouldn’t bet on it.

Isle of Dogs will be released on March 23 2018 and you can watch the trailer below