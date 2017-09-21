Sabrina the Teenage Witch is getting a horror reboot

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is set to make a return to television, 21 years after the original show starring Melissa Joan Hart and a dry as fuck memeable cat called Salem first aired. This time though, it’s getting a horror reboot, developed as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The CW and Warner Bros. are working on the potential show off of the Archie Comic series, which dark teen Netflix drama Riverdale is based on. The comics, as Variety reports, reimagine Sabrina in a much darker narrative, going deep into the occult and sinister side of witchcraft. It has already cited The Exorcist and Rosemary’s Baby as references.

“This adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature, half-witch, half-mortal, while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit,” The CW’s logline reads.

The team behind Riverdale are also said to be working on the drama. The show hasn’t been picked yet to definitely go to series, but it’s more than likely with the success that Riverdale has had. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also told EOnline that Sabrina may also turn up in the Netflix series’ second season, as they might tap into the more supernatural side of the original comics.