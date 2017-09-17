Narcos filmmaker shot dead in Mexico

Carlos Muñoz Portal, a location scout for Netflix drug cartel drama series Narcos, has been shot dead while searching for filming spots for the show’s next season.

As the Guardian reports, a friend of Portal’s said he had driven to Temascalapa in central Mexico to take photographs of the location for Netflix. His body was found in his car on a small road. The location scout had worked across U.S film and television that had shot in Mexico, including the Fast and Furious franchise, Man on Fire and Apocalypto.

“We are aware of the death of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a respected location manager, and offer our condolences to his relatives. The facts are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate what happened,” Netflix said in a statement.

Narcos tells the story of the infamous cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar, and the drug cartels that make millions in the drug trade. The third season takes up after Escobar’s major fall, and sees the Drugs Enforcement Agency face off with the Cartel. Plans for the fourth season were to move filming from Colombia to Mexico.

A friend of Portal’s, who wished to remain anonymous, also told El Pais that his appearance in the small rural area, north-east of Mexico state, may have been cause for alarm among locals. “Maybe they thought he was collecting information and they started tracking him in a car,” he told El Pais.

Authorities say that have limited leads on witnesses or information on the events leading up to Portal’s death.

According to Sky News, there were 2,186 murders recorded in Mexico in May, a new high since records began 20 years ago. Many of these homocides can be attributed to local drug cartels and gang wars.