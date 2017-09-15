TV to binge on while you wait for Insecure to come back

I know what you’re thinking. “I can’t bear to live in this meaningless abyss called ‘life’ after Insecure Season 2”. Same. Everything about Insecure feels like perfect timing. Lena Dunham’s Girls has left 20-something women having their own existential crises needing a fuck up to look up to, the world has had a shitty year and needs to laugh, and black people needed to see someone winning, finally. Issa Rae is that person. TV is embracing the self-described awkward icon, a relatable black woman who isn’t the tired sassy trope. She’s not at all cool – and that kind of makes her even edgier.

This season has covered everything from (black) women feeling undervalued and underappreciated at work, open relationships, threesomes, the fetishisation of black men, the way Bloods replace words beginning with “c” with “b”, jizz eye, and stalking your ex’s new girlfriend on Instagram. In between the cutaway raps and dating apps, viewers were treated to newly single Issa and Lawrence’s sexual escapades – and it was sexy without being hypersexualised. It also got us thinking without being overly intellectual. What more can you ask for?

The show is setting the tone for the next era of sitcoms so now it's over for now here are some of the show's inspirations and rivals you need to watch or rediscover:

AWKWARD BLACK GIRL

It wouldn’t make any sense to watch Insecure without watching the web series that propelled Issa Rae into the spotlight. Originally released in 2011, the show followed J, an awkward protagonist who navigates her way through life by dealing with one uncomfortable scenario after another. J’s lack of social skills, her passion for rapping, and her inability to connect normally with the opposite sex are all building blocks for what would go on to be a successful HBO comedy and you can see the spark from the first episode. She eventually Kickstarted the fund for another series which Pharrell Williams aired on his i am OTHER site.