Internet decides the Babadook and IT’s Pennywise are dating

Meet the latest LGBT power couple
He was a shapeshifting demon taking on the guise of a clown to murder kids. He was an indie Australian horror movie monster that manifested from an evil children’s book. And now, the internet is shipping them – IT’s Pennywise and the Babadook – as a new LGBT power couple yes Baba.
Love for the blossoming cross-horror film relationship seems to have escalated rapidly – according to Gay Star News, it all kicked off when a Twitter user received angry messages from another user for claiming that Pennywise was an LGBT ally.
“Pennywise and his boyfriend the Babadook are offended by you sir,” @starkrhodey said in response to the homophobic DMs.
A REPUBLICAN REALLY CAME INTO MY DMS BECAUSE I SHITPOSTED A PENNYWISE IS AN LGBT ALLY EDIT DNSNSND pic.twitter.com/hq4IyqNkZv— poc sisters (@starkrhodey) September 11, 2017
Since then there’s been lots of fan art and lovely queer storytelling that sees Pennywise and Babadook have a cute lil Halloween wedding.
The Babadook from the similarly named horror film catapulted to LGBT icon-status after Netflix, for some reason, put the film in their LGBT category. Quickly, the community embraced their terrifying-but-still-getting-it new member: queer Babadook fan art and memes appeared everywhere, and the creature made an appearance at several Pride celebrations.
GOODNIGHT TO THE LGBT ICONS PENNYWISE THE CLOWN AND HIS LONG TERM BOYFRIEND THE BABADOOK, PROSPER QUEENS— yuri (@serphantal) September 13, 2017
pennywise and the babadook are gay lovers, the sequel to both their films is about their fight to get married in 2009, no one better deny it— fat spanner spencer (@spennettmctwaty) September 12, 2017
MONSTER LGBTQ ICONS #Pride#babadook#Pennywise#LGBTQ 💜💙💚💛🧡❤️💜💙💚💛🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/psZPtUWwTW— Marie Evangeline🌟 (@ghivasheI) September 12, 2017