Internet decides the Babadook and IT’s Pennywise are dating

He was a shapeshifting demon taking on the guise of a clown to murder kids. He was an indie Australian horror movie monster that manifested from an evil children’s book. And now, the internet is shipping them – IT’s Pennywise and the Babadook – as a new LGBT power couple yes Baba.

Love for the blossoming cross-horror film relationship seems to have escalated rapidly – according to Gay Star News, it all kicked off when a Twitter user received angry messages from another user for claiming that Pennywise was an LGBT ally.

“Pennywise and his boyfriend the Babadook are offended by you sir,” @starkrhodey said in response to the homophobic DMs.