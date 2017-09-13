Watch the amazingly bad full-length Disaster Artist trailer

“I need to show my ass to sell this movie,” says a naked James Franco as legend Tommy Wiseau. Finally, the full-length trailer drops for The Disaster Artist, a film about the making of the best-worst movie ever made.

The biopic film, directed by and starring Franco as the eccentric Wiseau, is based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bisell, which traces the wacky making-of. The Room gathered a huge cult following for being hilariously bad, and its lead was famed for a bizarre performance on and off screen. So far, The Disaster Artist has received rave reviews from critics at South by Southwest and TIFF screenings.

Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas are also on the cast roster.

The trailer opens with Wiseau and Sestero divulging their dreams of cinematic fame. Wiseau recites “To be, or not to be” to Judd Apatow in a crowded restaurant, who replies “it’s not going to happen for you, not in a million years.”

Wiseau asks: “What about after that?”

The footage also shows the beginnings of The Room – Wiseau writes of love, action and possibly making the protagonist a vampire. “We’ll see,” he says.

We hear a few “STELLA”s, get an awkward sex scene and an odd death scene, as well as a straight-to-camera “oh hi Mark” and “You are tearing me apart, Lisa!” Franco has absolutely nailed the accent and hilarious but endearing lack of self awareness Tommy Wiseau possesses.

Watch the trailer below.

The Disaster Artist: The Making of the Room will be released widely December 1 2017