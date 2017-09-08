Watch the trailer for Ezra Koenig’s new anime

Vampire Weekend ’s Ezra Koenig has finally released the first trailer for Neo Yokio, his Netflix anime series. The series, which will be six episodes long, features a massive all-star cast including Jaden Smith, Jude Law, Susan Sarandon, and Jason Schwartzman. Other voice cameos include Steve Buscemi, Richard Ayoade, and Willow Smith.

Neo Yokio, which Koenig created, wrote and executive produced alongside Nick Weidenfeld, is a collaboration with anime studios Production IG, Studio Deen, and MOI. It is described in a press release as a “postmodern collage of homages to classic anime, English literature, and modern New York fashion and culture”.

It stars Jaden Smith as Kaz Kaan, the youngest of the “magistocrats”, a group of demon slayers who once liberated Neo Yokio. In the trailer, a voiceover from a robot butler played by Jude Law tells us that Neo Yokio is “the greatest city in the world. It is a diverse labyrinth of cultural and architectural innovation” continuing, “of course, whenever a city becomes the envy of the world problems are bound to arise”.