Mean Girls the musical is officially on its way

There’s been talk of the Mean Girls musical for a while now – long enough that it’s just about okay to start anthologising our nostalgia for the early 2000s.

But the teen comedy, originally set in 2004, is getting a modern update. Producer Lorne Michaels (creator of Saturday Night Live) told the New York Times: ““There are lots of things you can do better in a musical,” he said. “The characters are fuller.”

It will follow the original plot though, with Cady (first played by Lindsay Lohan, now by Erika Henningsen) returning to the U.S after time spent in Africa to deal with the unforgiving hierarchy of high school. Kerry Butler will take on Tiny Fey’s role – Fey has written the musical’s book, based on her film screenplay.

The show, according to Variety, will do a pre-Broadway run from October 31, and start Broadway previews March 12, officially opening April 8. So Fetch.

It will be interesting, if anything, to see how it levels up as a musical: “To gay to function” with a Flashdance style sequence and a Mathlete sudden death round set to a roaring ballad, maybe.

Watch Tiny Fey’s announcement for the Mean Girls musical below.