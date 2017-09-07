The NY teen collective providing IRL & URL love

#LoveYourz is a burgeoning movement of young people in the outer New York boroughs, uniting to pursue their ambitions and be “weird” without being judged. They’re not together, they’re “three-gether”. Beginning as a small group on social media, they’ve now transcended to the physical world: the teenagers featured in this film are a supportive, inclusive group of friends that encourage creativity and self-love. One of the girls in the film describes #LoveYourz as “nothing but good energy” – energy captured perfectly by Brooklyn-based director Nick Bentgen. Footage shows glimpses of the group messing around skating in the park; playing ‘it’ on the baseball pitch and creating music together in impressive freestyle rap sessions – they live by simple rules: don’t isolate anyone, or make them feel small, as they navigate sexuality, family issues and personal style. Bentgen's visually stunning film is produced by Lisa Kjerulff and presented by Caviar, premiering exclusively here on Dazed.

Discussing the LoveYourz teens, Bentgen says: “their mix of positivity, anxiety, naiveté and hope for the future was infectious” and this shines through in a stunning visual piece. Each kid given time in front of the camera is fun, quirky and warm-hearted. Talented too – they are rappers, photographers, skaters, artists, designers and models making it surprising that the movement initially kicked off with a Facebook post by one member asking the question “who thinks they’re ugly?”. They received hundreds of affirmative replies and feelings of being “trapped” and “weird” spurred the young people to come together in support.

“What struck me about LoveYourz is how much more aware these young people are – of themselves and their reality – than I was at their age”

“My teenage years were beautiful and brutal” Bentgen says, but there’s a crucial difference for the director: “What struck me about LoveYourz is how much more aware these young people are – of themselves and their reality – than I was at their age. Teiarra was 17 at the time we filmed, and she would articulate her feelings about love, gender, relationships, and sexuality with such clarity and wit.”

Could this actually be to do with social media? The film centres around discussions on sexuality, personal encounters and identity – things that can prove difficult to navigate in a digital world – but #LoveYourz highlights an important paradox: just as social media can mess with mental health, it also provides salvation for those who feel like they don't belong, to explore who they are, and support one another. We are now constantly foreced to reflect on what, of ourselves, we are presenting to the world. Maybe this is making us more self aware.

