Watch the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s angsty directing debut

“Lady Bird – is that your given name?” “Yeah.” “Why is it in quotes?” “I gave it to myself. It’s given to me, by me,” Saoirse Ronan asserts in the trailer for, you guessed it, Lady Bird.

This upcoming film sees Greta Gerwig get behind the camera for her directorial debut – the Frances Ha actor and writer has put together a semi-autobiographical, angsty but stunning visual about a wayward teen feeling her way through 2002 Sacramento, messy relationships with her mum, boys and mates and an uncertain future.

Gerwig grew up in Sacramento, attended Catholic school and dreamt of moving to New York, much like our eponymous Lady Bird. Saoirse Ronan plays the rebellious, sharp-tongued teen facing off against her similarly headstrong mother (Laurie Metcalf), at odds with each other on what’s next for her. Metcalf’s character is a nurse, struggling to cope after her husband loses his job.

Her mother rages in the car: “With your work ethic, you should just go to city college and then to jail and then back to city college and then maybe you’d pull yourself up and not expect every –” (... at this point Lady Bird opens the moving car door and jumps out).

Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Lois Smith co-star.

The film opened at Telluride Film Festival and has received rave reviews so far. Lady Bird is set for release November 10.