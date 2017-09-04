Narcos returns with added flourish, courtesy of Salt Bae

All the way back in January, Chef Gökçe’s flamboyant and sensual salt-sprinkling ways caught the internet’s attention and he was dubbed Salt Bae – a title he has embraced and run with.

The suave chef can boast about an impressive clientele: HH Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhab, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan and, of course, who could forget Leonardo DiCaprio gazing on as Salt Bae seasoned his steak?

Now he has something else to add to his CV – a guest spot on Netflix’s drug drama Narcos. Posted to Twitter, the tantalising teaser clip shows Salt Bae carving up a succulent looking steak for the Cali Cartel, showering it with salty shards, and then feeding a cartel boss off of his carving fork… if this isn’t the best mash up of corrupt drug-lords and sensual meat carving in a series trailer that’s ever happened, what is?

Narcos chronicled the story of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, who made millions in the cocaine business. The third season takes up after his major fall, and sees the Drugs Enforcement Agency face off with the Cartel. Unfortunately Salt Bae’s part in the series doesn’t extend past this promo, so he’ll have to fly back from Mexico to Turkey, and go back to making people feel weirdly sexual about handling meat.

The new season of Narcos was released September 1 on Netflix.