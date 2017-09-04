Drew Barrymore’s producing a women-led horror anthology show

This year’s been an interesting one for women in horror: following the XX anthology series helmed by St. Vincent, original scream queen Drew Barrymore is reportedly on board to produce a new series titled Black Rose Anthology. It’s said to be written and directed entirely women, featuring “vignettes about guilt, jealousy, repression, paranoia, insanity, sexual obsession, and survival through a modern and distinctly feminine lens”.

The series is still very much in the development stages, and no official cast roster has been confirmed yet. What we do know is that Barrymore’s Flower Films is executive producing, and the pilot episode is written by Jill Blotevogel, who worked as a showrunner on the TV series Scream, and as a writer on the adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dead Zone.

From the description of Black Rose provided by Deadline, it seems that it will navigate more psychological horror than full on teen slasher or satirical scary flick. Barrymore of course has had a vibrant, cross-genre career, from that iconic blonde-bobbed Scream opener to the pyrokinetic Charlie in Firestarter, the creepy Poison Ivy and recent zombie-suburban mom comedy Santa Clarita Diet.