The trippy post-apocalyptic sci-fi starring a blue monkey

On Monday 4th September, Random Acts is back with episode three of its second series. Premiering exclusively with Dazed, prior to the midnight screening, is sci-fi short Fruit, written and directed by Carmen Mueck, produced by Nathan Craig and scored by Manchester-based DJ Murlo.

Watching Fruit is almost like fast-forwarding the next 4,000 years and taking a glimpse into a post-apocalyptic future. Taking you back to mankind’s most primeval state, Carmen Mueck and Nathan Craig have created an unearthly short-film, with scenery switching between a remote forest and a barely-lit room of primordial darkness. Mastering a gap in time, it’s almost impossible to tell what universe Fruit is set in. Are we looking into the future? Or is this a forgotten world? What we do know is that we're looking at a blue monkey. Describing the context, Mueck comments, “It could be the past or the future. In terms of the design, it was important to feel the contrast between the abyss and the world after the creature tastes the fruit. It was vital to get the whole look of the piece right. The euphoria of the dance, the tenderness in the face and the lushness of forest all beautifully shot by Krzysztof Trojnar.”

With no speech throughout the short, Murlo, who broke the internet with his remix of Rihanna's "Work" in 2016 – which was even approved by Riri herself – creates an atmosphere that bonds the creature to its surroundings. Mueck explains, “It was important that the music and the creature be connected and inform and respond to each other and it needed the right mix of euphoria and cinematic atmosphere,” he continues “It was essential that there was a humour and a joyous feeling even if it was only for a moment.”