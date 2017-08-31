Lord of the Flies remake to be made with all-girls cast

News of an all-girls adaptation of William Golding’s Lord of the Flies has, naturally, sparked a fair bit of upset. Deadline reports that Scott McGehee and David Siegel (yes, you may have noticed by now, they are indeed both men) have signed a deal with Warner Bros for a remake that will see girls stranded on the island instead of boys. Now, I’m not 100 per cent sure, but I think there’s every chance that neither of these men has ever read Lord of the Flies. Or they have, but they didn’t quite get it.

Siegel said “we want to do a very faithful but contemporised adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys”, while as far as reasoning goes, McGehee added that they were “taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn’t been told before, with girls rather than boys, which shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew.” Lord of the Flies is, as we all learned in GCSE English, about a group of boys who try to self-govern when they become stranded on an island. Naturally, as boys are wont to do, they end up hurting and killing each other when their civilisation breaks down. The point Golding is making is one about government, mankind, and ultimately, toxic masculinity and the violence that comes with it.