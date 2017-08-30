Netflix released its own strains of weed

Not content with being potentially the world’s biggest streaming service, Netflix are moving into the weed game. Their new show Disjointed, a sitcom about a woman (played by Kathy Bates) who opens her own dispensary, dropped on August 25, and to celebrate the streaming service released twelve strains of weed based on their series.

The strains included three Disjointed blends named “Omega Strain”, “Eve’s Bush”, and Rutherford B. Haze”. Also available were strains tailored to Orange is the New Black, Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman, and more. They came in fancy, cute pots with special names like “Camp Firewood”, as inspired by Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later. If you really want, you can buy those fancy pots on eBay for $800 without shipping. “Nugs” not included.

Netflix didn’t off the sales of the weed, and it was only available at a pop-up dispensary in West Hollywood for people with medcards from 25-27 August. In a release, they said that “each strain was cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone. For example, sillier shows may be more indica dominant, while dramedies will be more sativa dominant to help the more powerful scenes resonate.”

The strains have been dubbed “The Netflix Collection” and were just available . It’s been said that this move by Netflix is evidence of changing attitudes towards marijuana, but it isn’t really that heartwarming when you remember the amount of people who are still incarcerated for possessing and selling weed.