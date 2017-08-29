Watch the first teaser for the Heathers reboot

A new gang of Heathers is taking over Westerburg High, 29 years after the cult classic original film, and our first look at the TV series reboot is pretty intriguing.

As Deadline reports, the 10-episode black comedy anthology series reworks the original characters into the modern era. The teaser was aired during the MTV VMAs. Set to debut in 2018, sky high curls, shoulder pads and croquet have been ditched in favour of contemporary chokers, pastel pink fluff and lots of chunky gold jewellery. However, one classic line stays put, though it’s taken from a Heather and given to our heroine: “Fuck me gently with a chainsaw.”

The original goody two shoes gone accidental murderess Veronica Sawyer, played by Winona Ryder, is now in the hands of Under the Dome’s Grace Victoria Cox. Melanie Field takes on the odious Heather Chandler, Jasmine Mathews is Heather McNamara and Brendan Scannell, amazingly, is Heather Duke. James Scully will also play the twisted bad boy JD, originally played by Christian Slater. Shannen Doherty, from the film, has been confirmed in a major but as of yet unnamed character. Selma Blair was also recently announced as Jade, Heather Duke’s stepmother – a stripper-slash-golddigger who loves a menthol and hates her husband.

It’s the third attempt to recreate the cult high school classic. A previous go back in 2012 centred on Veronica’s daughter, leading the new generation of ‘Ashleys’, but it was scrapped in 2013, and an earlier project by Fox never even made it off the ground.

Watch the teaser below.