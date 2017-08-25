Watch the disturbing teaser for season 4 of Black Mirror

More details from the fourth season of Black Mirror have been revealed, alongside a strange creepy teaser. From what we can see, Charlie Brooker is delving even deeper into the collective unease of the modern world, spanning space, time, technology and the complicated, dark human psyche.

The episode titles and long, star-studded cast lists were revealed by Netflix at the Edinburgh International TV festival; “Arkangel” (directed by Jodie Foster, who has been linked to the project for a while), “Crocodile”, “Hang The DJ”, “Metalhead” and “Black Museum”. Michaela Coel of Chewing Gum, Mad Men’s Rosemarie Dewitt, Outlander’s Andrew Gower, Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders and Maxine Peake join the cast roster, among plenty of other talents.

The brief teaser doesn’t reveal that much just yet, but it’s very much in the vein of the chilling thriller output Brooker has achieved with the past three seasons: there’s space travel, a creepy kid and what looks like sentient robots and major surgery/human experiments – though who can ever truly nail down what the series has in store. It's certain however that the spectrum of themes and stories will be very, very broad – we're a long way from San Junipero now lads.

Around the time of the last season, Brooker spoke to Dazed about his work on the show. Outlining his process, he said: “I don’t necessarily look at the news If I was to sit down now and write a story based on Trump, it’d probably be completely outmoded by the time it got to the screen... it appears more prophetic than it really is.”

On whether he wrote with an exact message in mind, he said: “I don’t have the moral certainty to know what my message would be to people, so I try not to hit people over the head too hard – I think, possibly erroneously. Ultimately, I don’t know. People can take whatever fucking message they want, the cunts.”

Watch the teaser below.