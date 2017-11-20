Solange, Kelela and Dev Hynes front new Calvin Klein ad

In just under a year – yes it really hasn’t been that long – Raf Simons has already made his mark at Calvin Klein. He received the top two awards at the CFDAs after just one collection and has now been nominated for Designer of the Year at the 2017 Fashion Awards. That’s without even mentioning that his designs have been worn by everyone from Rihanna to Millie Bobby Brown.

While Simons’ first underwear campaign for the American brand saw the cast of Moonlight don the iconic #mycalvins, the newest campaign – entitled “Our Family” features some of music’s biggest talents. Shot by Willy Vanderperre, the cast was curated by Solange – who also stars in the campaign – and also includes Kelela, Dev Hynes, Chairlift’s lead singer Caroline Polachek and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness.

Combining both the denim and underwear campaigns into one and sees the group in a barn setting, dressed in core sets from both collections. We never knew that Solange sprawled across a quilted blanket from the SS18 collection in a matching underwear set would be the aesthetic we needed – until now.

If that wasn’t enough, the campaign will continue as part of a series through until Spring 2018 and will bring together other groups from music, style and culture.