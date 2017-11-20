Watch Azzedine Alaïa dancing to ‘Despacito’

You might not have realised but dance (not design) has always been Azzedine Alaïa’s raison d'être. Need proof? Look no further than a video of him dancing to “Despacito” on a shoot just a few months ago. Yes, you read that correctly. Posted by @nowfashion, he is joined by model Dilone who twirls around him in a piece from his AW17 Couture collection.

For the designer, dancing was something he enjoyed throughout his life, from performing as a child for his classmates to the rumour that he knew the entire dance routine to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies”. It also translated into his design too, creating costumes for cabaret dancers in the late 70s before launching his label, then later on in life for a number of ballet productions.

Following the designer’s passing over the weekend, fashion’s biggest names took to social media to share their memories and pay tribute. They included Marc Jacobs who said that he was, “A true artist, genius and master. He was always kind, friendly and supportive of me.” Lady Gaga – who wore two of the designer’s looks to last night’s AMAs – said: “He was so giving, so loving, his heart so full and pure.”

While the sad news of Alaïa’s passing continues to settle, the surfacing of this clip pays tribute to the designer’s one-of-a-kind personality. He will be missed.

Watch the clip below: