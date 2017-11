Any loss within fashion will always be sad, but perhaps nobody will be missed more than legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away over the weekend. Known for his figure-hugging designs (that earned him the nickname the ‘King of Cling’), his legacy was admired by many of his fans who took to social media to pay their respects.

As the news of his passing sinks in, we collected some of the tributes made to a designer like no other.