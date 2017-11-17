Drag star Violet Chachki fronts a major lingerie campaign

The collection, taking major direction from 50s fashion icon Bettie Page, features Chachki as the embodiment of a fierce pin-up star, particularly fitting given her 50s drag persona. “Bettie Page has been a big inspiration for my drag character,” Chachki told Harpers Bazaar, “so it was kind of the perfect pairing for me and a dream job.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Violet Chachki has been revealed as the face of Playful Promises’ new campaign, becoming one of the first drag queens to front a women’s lingerie line. INSPIRED.

Having recently sashayed down the runway for Dilara Findikoglu at London Fashion Week, and now becoming the first Drag Race star to be part of a major lingerie campaign, Chachki is truly having her daring fashion moment – and there’s no doubt it will last. In a fashion sphere dominated by cis women, Violet is sending wigs into outer space.

“It’s so gratifying to be accepted into a world that I never thought a drag queen would be accepted into,” Chachki added, continuing on Instagram: “I’m very happy to work for a company that values being inclusive and glamorous at the same time!”

Renowned for her high fashion looks on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race – let’s rewind to that breathtaking outfit change – it’s no wonder Chachki is taking the fashion world by storm. Work it, girl!

The collection is available now at Playful Promises