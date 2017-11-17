Pin It
violet chachki

Drag star Violet Chachki fronts a major lingerie campaign

FashionNews

The Bettie Page-like pin-up queen makes history

TextBrittany Dawson

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Violet Chachki has been revealed as the face of Playful Promises’ new campaign, becoming one of the first drag queens to front a women’s lingerie line. INSPIRED.

The collection, taking major direction from 50s fashion icon Bettie Page, features Chachki as the embodiment of a fierce pin-up star, particularly fitting given her 50s drag persona. “Bettie Page has been a big inspiration for my drag character,” Chachki told Harpers Bazaar, “so it was kind of the perfect pairing for me and a dream job.”

Having recently sashayed down the runway for Dilara Findikoglu at London Fashion Week, and now becoming the first Drag Race star to be part of a major lingerie campaign, Chachki is truly having her daring fashion moment – and there’s no doubt it will last. In a fashion sphere dominated by cis women, Violet is sending wigs into outer space.

“It’s so gratifying to be accepted into a world that I never thought a drag queen would be accepted into,” Chachki added, continuing on Instagram: “I’m very happy to work for a company that values being inclusive and glamorous at the same time!”

Renowned for her high fashion looks on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race – let’s rewind to that breathtaking outfit change – it’s no wonder Chachki is taking the fashion world by storm. Work it, girl!

The collection is available now at Playful Promises

FashionNewsRuPaul
