Drake is opening a store in London tomorrow

You might not have realised but when he’s not rescuing fans from creepy dudes, Drake has been very busy infiltrating the fashion industry. Over the past couple of months, he has worn custom Prada for his tour, created a single for the Louis Vuitton SS18 menswear show and bought a load of Birkin bags for his future wife. That’s without even mentioning his own line OVO (October’s Very Own), that he has been working on since 2008.

The brand currently has stores in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles but has announced that it will be opening its first UK-based store in London. We already know that Champagne Papi loves the city – he moved to London to star in the next season of Top Boy and is known to don casuals fav Stone Island when he isn’t in OVO clothing.

In addition to the label, Drake also hosts OVO Fest, which celebrated its eighth edition earlier this year with appearances from Rae Sremmurd, Nelly and The Weeknd. Oh and a giant version of the CN Tower, which, naturally, he did his performance on.

OVO’s London store will open on November 17 at 1C Poland Street, W1F 8PR