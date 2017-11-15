Jefferson Hack and Underground team up on creeper collection

In 1987, as new romanticism and post-punk swept the nation, footwear brand Underground launched its first collection. Born from a small Manchester store, the brand has since then become the go-to for creepers. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, it has teamed up with Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack on a new collection of the shoe it is so well known for.

The gender-neutral range comprises of seven styles which each take inspiration from Underground’s three decades of archives. “My creepers are the ultimate conversation starter,” said Hack on why he wanted to work with Underground on the collection. “It’s amazing how many people I’ve met and talked to who love these shoes, from New York to Northampton they are guaranteed to get you attention.”

Drawing inspiration from 80s subcultural movements, the collection has been shot by photography duo Max + Patrick and styled by Another Man’s fashion director, Ellie Grace Cumming. Captured across the streets and in the urban undergrounds of Berlin, the shoot channels the feel of youth subculture, paying homage to Underground’s history.

The Apollo range will be available in-store and online from November 24