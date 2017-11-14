Selah Marley & Rowan Blanchard front new Converse campaign

They might get beat-up, drawn on or almost destroyed with wear, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t had a pair of Converse sneakers. In celebration of one of its most iconic styles – the Chuck Taylor – the brand has released a new campaign entitled ‘Forever Chuck’.

“Everyone has at least one pair of Chucks in their closet. You have to,” said Selah Marley who stars in the campaign alongside Rowan Blanchard, Taylor Hill, Cole Sprouse and 13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe. Shot by photographer Ryan McGinley, the group appear against colourful backdrops, wearing different styles of the shoe.

“The one thing that I do love so much about Chuck Taylors is that everybody can wear them,” said Blanchard. “It’s like boys and girls and however you identify.”

That message is something that’s central to Converse, so in addition to the campaign, it has also launched a new Instagram account. With the slogan “It’s all in how you wear them”, @converse_style will continue to explore how different people wear the famous shoe their own way.