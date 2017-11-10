The cast of the 2018 Pirelli Calendar on #blackexcellence

Naomi Campbell, P Diddy, RuPaul and more weigh in

“As time changes, the story has to change,” reflected photographer Tim Walker today. He was addressing a room full of journalists who were gathered in New York City for the launch of the 2018 Pirelli calendar – a trippy, fantastical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, with an incredible ensemble cast bringing the story to life. The major difference from all past adaptations of the tale? Everyone shot for the calendar was black. The hypnotisingly beautiful model Duckie Thot was chosen for the lead role, joined on her journey by famous faces including RuPaul (the Queen of Hearts, naturally) Naomi Campbell and Sean Diddy Combs (the Royal Beheaders), and Whoopi Goldberg (the Royal Duchess). In costumes styled by British Vogue’s new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and with sets by Shona Heath, the resulting images take a beautiful trip down the rabbit hole. In one, Slick Woods (the Mad Hatter) puts on a tea party for Lupita N’yongo (the Dormouse), Sasha Lane (the Mad March Hare) and Duckie’s Alice, while models King Owusu, Alpha Dia and Wilson Oryema appear as playing cards, painting a rosebush that hangs from the ceiling. Not red, though, as in the original story – they’re busy painting it black. The white rabbit, too, gets a makeover. The calendar was called a “celebration of black beauty” by Walker, who’s known for his elaborate and surreal photoshoots where glass elevators may crash down in the middle of a field, or models take on characters from a deck of tarot cards. Recommended for the job by the late Franca Sozzani – who worked with Enninful on the all black models edition of Vogue Italia – the idea of a race-bent Alice in Wonderland was one he’d been playing with for a while. The time now, though, was right.

“This has been a pretty iconic and phenomenal week,” the likewise iconic Naomi Campbell reflected. When it comes to diversity in fashion, is this the most progressive time she’s experienced? “In the 31 years that I’ve been modelling, I have to say yes. There’s been other periods but with British Vogue at the beginning of the week and ending with Pirelli... yes definitely.” Her fellow Beheader P Diddy agreed that the time for this calendar was now, speaking about how the images captured both the future and the past of black culture. “We were born kings and queens. These images should have been shown to us a long time ago, but it’s beautiful you’re starting to see images like that of us... this is the future, black excellence.” “We were born kings and queens. These images should have been shown to us a long time ago” – P Diddy Djimon Hounsou, the Oscar-nominated actor who was chosen to play the King of Hearts, also spoke about the importance of black people being represented in both this kind of imagery and in narratives as fantastical as Alice. He shared a moving story of his young son, who, having watched superhero movies, told him he wished he was white so he could climb walls like Spiderman. To Hounsou, the calendar is a strong step in the right direction, but he remained critical of the status quo. “You feel like you’re integrated for the first time in this wonderful fantasy... (but) we ought to be ashamed of ourselves. What world do we live in where black folks don’t exist in some of those stories?”

