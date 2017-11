You might not realise but Stüssy has been around for a long time, originally launching in 1984. To take its legacy worldwide, it started the International Stüssy Tribe visiting locations like Tokyo and Jamaica to host special events with new and old members and drop new collabs.

For the latest leg of the International Stüssy Tribe, the brand headed to Bali. The first time ever on the island, the two-day event – that took over the Potato Head Beach Club – featured DJ’s, a skate ramp on the beach and pop-up art installations. Not to mention archive Stüssy designs and new merch too.

Among the guests at the event were No Vacancy Inn’s Tremaine Emory and Acyde, DJ Siobhan Bell and photographer and Stüssy tribe member Jordan Vickors. If you weren’t able to get down to Bali for the event, photographer Melissa Collett captured all the goings on including some tie-dye workshops and lots of cigars.

Head to the gallery above for all the images from the event.