You might not realise but StÃ¼ssyÂ has been around for a long time, originally launching in 1984. To take its legacy worldwide, it started the International StÃ¼ssy Tribe visiting locations like Tokyo and Jamaica to host special events with new and old members and drop new collabs.

For the latest leg of the International StÃ¼ssy Tribe, the brand headed to Bali. The first time ever on the island, the two-day event â€“ that took over the Potato Head Beach Club â€“ featured DJâ€™s, a skate ramp on the beach and pop-up art installations. Not to mention archive StÃ¼ssy designs and new merch too.

Among the guests at the event were No Vacancy Innâ€™s Tremaine EmoryÂ and Acyde, DJ Siobhan BellÂ and photographer and StÃ¼ssy tribe member Jordan Vickors. If you werenâ€™t able to get down to Bali for the event, photographer Melissa CollettÂ captured all the goings on including some tie-dye workshops and lots of cigars.Â

