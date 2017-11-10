Pin It
international stussy tribe bali
International Stussy Tribe â€“ BaliPhotography Melissa Collett

A look inside Stüssyâ€™s International Tribe trip to Bali

FashionNews

Photographed by Melissa Collett, No Vacancy Innâ€™s Tremory Emory & Acyde, Siobhan Bell and Jordan Vickors took over the island for the event

TextDominic Cadogan
International Stussy Tribe â€“ Bali17
international stussy tribe bali
international stussy tribe bali
international stussy tribe bali
international stussy tribe bali
international stussy tribe bali
international stussy tribe bali

You might not realise but StÃ¼ssyÂ has been around for a long time, originally launching in 1984. To take its legacy worldwide, it started the International StÃ¼ssy Tribe visiting locations like Tokyo and Jamaica to host special events with new and old members and drop new collabs.

For the latest leg of the International StÃ¼ssy Tribe, the brand headed to Bali. The first time ever on the island, the two-day event â€“ that took over the Potato Head Beach Club â€“ featured DJâ€™s, a skate ramp on the beach and pop-up art installations. Not to mention archive StÃ¼ssy designs and new merch too.

Among the guests at the event were No Vacancy Innâ€™s Tremaine EmoryÂ and Acyde, DJ Siobhan BellÂ and photographer and StÃ¼ssy tribe member Jordan Vickors. If you werenâ€™t able to get down to Bali for the event, photographer Melissa CollettÂ captured all the goings on including some tie-dye workshops and lots of cigars.Â 

Head to the gallery above for all the images from the event.

FashionNewsStÃ¼ssyNo Vacancy InnTremaine EmoryAcyde
Follow