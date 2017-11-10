ASOS is supporting LGBTQ youth with its new collaboration

In case you hadn’t noticed, this Wednesday marked a year since Trump was elected as President of the US. While the time has flown by, it is impossible to ignore the work that his administration has been putting in place against LGBTQ people. While there are terrifying arguments to give employees the right to fire gay workers, there are some positives like the recent news of Virginia electing its first ever transgender person into legislature.

Continuing the celebration of LGBTQ people in America, ASOS has announced its new collaboration with GLAAD. Created in partnership with its Together Movement initiative which works towards supporting communities. The eight-piece gender neutral collection includes t-shirts, hoodies in black, white and pink emblazoned with the ampersand (&) character – the symbol of unity and acceptance.

Fronted by 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman and LGBTQ activist Adam Eli and model Richie Shazam, a portion of the profits will go to supporting the charity. As one of the founders of Voices 4 Chechnya – which supports gay men who are being tortured and killed – Eli is one of the prominent activists in New York. Speaking to Dazed after Trump’s win of the election he told us, “Our community has seen far worse than this and we aren’t going anywhere!” What better way to support than by wearing a symbol of acceptance and supporting a charitable cause?