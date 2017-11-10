Someone made a toilet from £15k worth of Louis Vuitton bags

Have you ever wondered what £15k worth of Louis Vuitton handbags would look like broken down and reconstructed into a toilet? Of course you have! But if you’re struggling to imagine what it might look like, it’s your lucky day because artist Illma Gore has created a golden toilet made entirely from LV bags. Not that anybody asked...

The artist – who is known for creating that naked Trump portrait (complete with micropenis) – created the fully-functional toilet for online retailer Tradesy and it is currently on sale in LA for £76,000. Unfortunately the toilet does not come with LV-branded toilet roll, but you could probably use a couple of 100 dollar bills if you’ve got money to fork out on it.

“I personally love the idea of what it felt like to cut up a $2000 bag,” Gore said on creating the toilet. “The urge to destroy is just the same as a creative urge.” Gore’s other items available on the site include an LV-monogram bust of Abraham Lincoln and a Gucci-print missile – because what else could you possibly need for your house?