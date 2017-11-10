You can now buy a Louis Vuitton x Supreme teddy bear

If you queued for hours and hours but still didn’t get into the Louis Vuitton x Supreme pop-up store, don’t worry. You now have your chance to get your hands on a new, one-of-a-kind item and you can do it while supporting a good cause at the same time.

As part of BBC’s Children in Need project, the two brands have collaborated once again to reinvent Pudsey Bear – the official mascot of the charitable event. Reinventing the bear to rival the wardrobe of a hypebeast, the one-off is reimagined in monogrammed denim with a red-and-white monogrammed bandana covering his eye. Would cop TBH.

In addition to the unofficial collaboration of the year being revived, Gucci, Fendi, Miu Miu, Prada and Burberry have also joined the project to recreate Pudsey Ears in the classic Burberry check, with the Fendi ‘F’s’ or a diamante version for Miu Miu. Curated by Dazed’s former fashion director Katie Grand, she said: “Each designer has surpassed themselves in adding their own unique identity to their headpiece. I hope fashion fanatics across the UK and beyond are encouraged to get bidding on these fabulous creations.”

Both Pudsey Bear and Designer Pudsey Ears collection are being auctioned online via eBay from today, with all the profits going to the Children in Need Charity which supports disadvantaged children and young people in the UK. With bids for the LV x Supreme bear already at £20k, you might need to sell everything you currently own if you want to get your hands on it.

The Designer Pudsey Collection is available to bid on until November 19 here.