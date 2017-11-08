Kenzo launches new film series to spotlight young filmmakers

Kenzo has proven time and time again that it is more than just a fashion brand and is forever evolving under the creative direction of Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. Following film projects with Akinola Davies Jr, Kahlil Joseph and photographer Ruth Ossai, the fashion brand has decided to launch a new initiative to support young talents and give them a platform to display their work.

The series – entitled Kenzo Season Zero – is a collaboration between three emerging filmmakers from around the globe with each film centering around the theme of inhabiting the earth. Featuring the brand’s AW17 collection, the shorts reflect each of the director’s vision of the world and the current frailty of the planet.

In “Olympe” by French director Mati Diop, we see a Parisian night through the eyes and movements of her brother – model Gard Diop. Eduardo Williams’ “Tzzd” follows the surreal dreamscape of an elf that falls asleep on the metro in Buenos Aires and Baptist Penetticobra’s film “Untitled (Juice)” sees a modern, black Mona Lisa and a young man expressing absurd monologues about orange juice. The boy loves Minute Maid.

While there is little information on where the film series will travel to next, it will be sure to provide more opportunities for young directors and filmmakers to have their work viewed on a bigger platform.

Watch the trio of films below.