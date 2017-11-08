The Met has announced its next Costume Institute exhibition

The Met Museumâ€™s annual Costume Institute exhibitions are always one to look out for. While previous hits include the recent Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons: Art of the Inbetween, 2016â€™sÂ Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of TechnologyÂ and the record-breaking China: Through the Looking Glass, the latest theme has now been announced.Â

Following rumoursÂ earlier in the year that it would revolve around religion, the title of the 2018 show isÂ Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and will focus on the religionâ€™s influence on designers throughout the ages. The event will be sponsored byÂ Versace, who is synonymous with bringing Byzantine crosses into fashion during the Gianni-era â€“ recently revived in the SS18Â show that was an ode from DonatellaÂ to her late brother Gianni.Â

The exhibition itself will feature the likes of Catholic designers such as Riccardo Tisci, John GallianoÂ and Christian Lacroix, and will also include garments on loan from the Vatican â€“ no word yet on whether or not the Pope will attend the Met Ball though. In addition to the announcement of the theme, this yearâ€™s honorary chairsÂ have also been revealed including Donatella, Amal Clooney and unofficial Queen of the Met Ball â€“ Rihanna.Â

Now the news is in there is only one thing left to do: start planning your look for May 7.Â