The new book featuring 60 years of iconic runway shots

While you might not be familiar with the name Chris Moore, you will definitely know his work. The master of catwalk photography, Moore has been shooting on the runway since the 50s when he was working as a photo assistant at Vogue. From there he set up CatwalkingÂ in 1999, the first online archive of runway photography â€“ even predating the original Style.com (RIP). Â

To celebrate his legacy, the photographer has teamed up with AnOtherâ€™s editor Alexander FuryÂ to create a book entitled Catwalking: Photographs by Chris Moore. Featuring iconic moments like John Gallianoâ€™s graduate collection, Alexander McQueenâ€™s SS10 Platoâ€™s Atlantis collection and the supermodel finale from Versaceâ€™s AW91 show, the book also includes interviews and essays by Fury that explore the famous photographerâ€™s favourite moments.

While you might think after 60-plus years the photographer would be bored of it all, he still attends inspirational shows today like Martine Roseâ€™s AW17Â show held at Seven Sisters market. Although this book marks the end of Mooreâ€™s photography career (he toldÂ the Financial Times earlier this year he would be retiring) thanks to the book we can relive all his best moments as a final celebration.

Catwalking: Photographs by Chris Moore is available from Laurence KingÂ now.